Crozet breweries seeing success with Phase One adjustments

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dining establishments across the commonwealth are taking the first steps in Governor Ralph Northam’s Forward Virginia plan by reopening their outdoor seating to the public. Phase One of that plan got underway Friday, May 15.
Pro Re Nata Brewery and Starr Hill Brewery both say they were a bit nervous going into this first weekend of being reopened during the coronavirus pandemic, but they say the process went better than they expected.
“We’re real lucky here at Pro Re Nata, because we have such three different areas where people do spread out and social distance,” Pro Re Nata Bar Manager Mike Flanagan said.
“It went so smoothly. So going into it for further days ,there’s not too many concerns as long as we keep up the same process,” Starr Hill Brewery General Manager Marta Huckstep said. “We had a huge response all weekend, but everybody stayed really distant from each other. We worked very tirelessly to make sure that we have all the sanitation and procedures in order. It was a really good turnout.”
Each establishment says it is making sure that tables are far enough apart, parties stay limited to 10 or less, and everything is sanitized in between uses.
“We’re recommending that customers wear masks, we’re all wearing masks and gloves at all times. I feel like everybody’s been feeling pretty comfortable in the space,” Huckstep said.
Both breweries say they could definitely tell that people were itching to get their fix of fresh air and local brews.
“We had people waiting in line at 11 a.m., ready to get some beer,” Flanagan said.
“They were very relieved and happy to be at their hometown bar,” Huckstep added.
Even with limits and precautions in place, Flanagan says the experience at Pro Re Nata is still just as enjoyable for them and the customers.
“They were very happy to be here, and they see us practicing our social distancing and gloves and masks and all that," he said. "We’re trying to keep a safe environment for everybody but where everybody can still come out and socialize and have fun.”
Both breweries say they look forward to the next few weeks as phase two comes up and loosens even more restrictions so they can see more customers smiling faces.
