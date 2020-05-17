Covenant Church holding drive-in services every Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Covenant Church has gotten creative with how the it holds service. Every Sunday, the parking lot is filled with people who come to listen and sing to the word of God.
The church is in week six of its drive-through service. They made the transition immediately after Governor Ralph Northam issued the stay-at-home order. So far, it has drawn rave reviews from members of the church, but Covenant is spreading the gospel beyond just Sundays.
Covenant Church is also doing Zoom, Bible classes, and Pastor Dr. Harold L. Bare even does home visits while practicing social distancing.
Bare has spent all his years in Charlottesville as a pastor. He says he has not missed a Sunday service since 1981, and the coronavirus pandemic is not going to break that streak. The pastor’s message to the public is to make sure we are staying together in a positive way.
“I’m very concerned that people will have the opportunity to connect,” said Bare. “If they don’t connect... I am a sociologist, we are social beings. If we don’t connect and something falls apart and some things inside of us will be worse than a virus. Mental health issues are increasing. We’re challenged during these times, I think we need some positive voices.”
Covenant Church encourages everyone to maintain human interaction, like attending worship services, but says that it has to be done in a way that keeps yourself, and others, safe.
Covenant Church will have drive through Sunday service for at least the next two weeks.
