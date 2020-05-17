Charlottesville barber shops adjust to new Phase One guidelines

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s barber shops and salons are back in action and adapting to the new appointment-only guideline that is part of Phase One of Governor Ralph Northam’s Forward Virginia plan.
His Barber Shop in the Barracks Road Shopping Center says it has always functioned on a traditional walk-in system. Now, with the new appointment system, the owners say they work 12-hour days as the phone rings off the hook.
“The phone just rang nonstop and we booked Friday, Saturday, Sunday pretty quickly. So it’s been kind of a treat, but it’s been a little bit hectic to make that change,” Co-Owner and Manager Chris Bryant said.
Bryant says the turnout overall has been great, but they understand that many of their elderly patrons may not be able to come get their hair cut quite yet.
“We have customers that just aren’t ready to come back. And, you know, my hat is off to them. I understand that they aren’t willing to take the risk,” Bryant said.
Each customer has their temperature taken upon entering the shop, and everyone in the building wears a mask whether they are getting their hair cut or not.
“They have a mask on the whole time, and we have a mask on the whole time," Bryant said. “We also have face shields if we feel that we need to use those.”
