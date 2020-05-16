2020 UVA grads make the most of virtual celebrations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia fourth years across the nation celebrated final exercises virtually. With the pandemic preventing an in-person commencement, many are doing the best they can to honor this milestone in a positive way.
“Here we are, I’ve loved it, I wouldn’t change it for the world,” UVA Class of 2020 Graduate Bryce McGlothlin said.
A day that was supposed to be filled with special celebrations on grounds, was instead filled with laughter, the good old song and a different kind of magic from Bryce McGlothlin’s family room. Even though it isn’t what Bryce had in mind for his final exercises, he is thankful to be with his family.
“Today we had the opportunity to get together as a family and watch the virtual celebration online today," Bryce said. "I could even attest to still to this day that it really hasn’t sunk in yet that it’s all over.”
“I think adversity creates character and builds character," Bryce’s father Robert McGlothlin said. "I would look at it as, this is just a bump along the road,”
Because the whole event was virtual, Bryce got to enjoy the day with extended family and friends.
“My grandparents and then my aunt and uncle as well...so we have a full house today," Bryce said. "I couldn’t have asked for a better crowd of people and I love all of them.”
Out of the whole online experience, the surprise appearance of Dave Matthews was the talk of the dinner table.
“It seemed only fitting that Dave Matthews has the honors of gracing us with his with his voice. Charlottesville’s finest really came out in full force today for the virtual ceremony,” Bryce said.
When asked what he would change if he could do it all over again, he says not a single moment.
“There’s nothing really like it and that’s unmatched. I wouldn’t change anything that I’ve gone through.”
