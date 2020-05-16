Tracking Shower and Thunderstorm Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a quiet and dry start to the weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms will form this afternoon and evening. A cold front is sliding to the southwest today. This will cause lower temperatures than Friday. Along with clouds and a few downpours to form by mid afternoon through at least sunset.
A new shower and thundershower on Sunday. Temperatures near average for this time in May.
Watching a stronger cold front for Monday with a better, more widespread risk for showers and thunderstorms.
An area of low pressure will park over the region next week. Keeping rain in the forecast through next Friday. A significant amount of rainfall looks likely next week. We’ll need to watch for possible flooding! It will also be much cooler mid next week.
We should warm up and dry out in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Saturday: Partly sunny, mild and humid with a shower and thunderstorm developing this afternoon and evening. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.
Saturday overnight: A stray shower, mild, patchy fog, partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers developing. Mainly during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms developing. Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Tuesday: Rain likely. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 50.
Wednesday: Rain likely and cooler. Highs upper 50s. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Rain likely. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower 50s.
Friday: Lingering shower chance. Clouds and sun. Highs milder in the 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.