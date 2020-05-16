Scattered Rain through Monday, Widespread Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A front has stalled over the region tonight. It has caused a few showers, downpours and thunderstorms to form. Mainly to the south and west of Charlottesville this late afternoon. A scattering of showers and downpours through the overnight along with some fog late.
A southeast wind flow will keep temperatures lower Sunday with more clouds and a few showers around.
Tracking a cold front for Monday with a shower and thunderstorm risk through the evening.
Also watching the progress of soon to be Tropical Storm Arthur east of Florida and north of the Bahamas. It will glace the Outer Banks of North Carolina Monday as a Tropical Storm. The main storm system missed the Commonwealth and remains over the Atlantic. However, some tropical moisture will be absorbed into an area of low pressure over our region Tuesday through Friday. There’s a potential for several inches of rainfall next week from this storm system. This would pose a flood risk. Keep checking back for updates.
Cooler mid week as well. The early call is for a warming and drying trend in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Saturday night: A few showers and downpours developing. Otherwise mostly cloudy with patchy fog late. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around. Highs in the 70s.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower risk. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 60s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm later in the day and night. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Rain, heavy at times. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Rain showers. Highs 60s to 70 degrees. Lows upper 50s.
Friday: Rain showers lingering. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs upper 70s. Lows upper 50s.
Saturday: Drying out at this time. Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs lower 80s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.