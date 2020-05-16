Scattered Rain through Monday, Widespread Tuesday

Also watching the progress of soon to be Tropical Storm Arthur east of Florida and north of the Bahamas. It will glace the Outer Banks of North Carolina Monday as a Tropical Storm. The main storm system missed the Commonwealth and remains over the Atlantic. However, some tropical moisture will be absorbed into an area of low pressure over our region Tuesday through Friday. There’s a potential for several inches of rainfall next week from this storm system. This would pose a flood risk. Keep checking back for updates.