Sabato and Warner salute 2020 UVA graduates virtually

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Center for Politics director Larry Sabato, Virginia Senator Mark Warner, and even a Thomas Jefferson impersonator hopped online to honor and salute class of 2020 graduates.
The Center for Politics hosted the special livestream event Saturday morning before UVA’s Class of 2020 Final Exercises stream began. The guests all gave their own advice to the grads and encouraged them to stay engaged in politics beyond graduation.
“Remember, don’t be afraid to fail, participate in politics, and always always always call your mother," Sen. Warner said. “Congratulations class of 2020.”
“We all wish you great good fortune in the adventures that await you and may you achieve all the success and happiness that you deserve, which is a lot," Sabato said.
Warner also joked with graduates and advised against replicating his tuna melt recipe that went viral just a few weeks ago.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.