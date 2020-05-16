Rivanna Conservation Alliance transforms Burley Middle School stormwater basin to protect watershed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An environmental organization is transforming a stormwater basin behind a Charlottesville middle school by planting thousands of local plant species to help protect the watershed. The plants will help filter water running down the hill the school sits on, removing pollutants as the rain makes its way back to fresh water sources.
The Rivanna Conservation Alliance (RCA) had originally intended to include Burley Middle School students in its stormwater basin project. Coronavirus disrupted those plans.
“We would have had 100 sixth-grade students out here in shifts, helping us plant,” Project Manager Lisa Wittenborn said. "Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do that with the school closures and social distancing.”
The school has partnered with RCA for the past two years. The Alliance helps teach sixth-graders about what watersheds are, water quality, and the issues facing the flora and fauna that inhabit them. The partnership also organizes a field trip to do water quality testing as part of the curriculum.
“A lot of the students don’t even realize that they’re learning as they do it," Burley Middle School Science Teacher Mike Barber said. “Most of them asked when they can go back out and do it again.”
Supplies for the project had already been ordered, so the RCA decided to move forward with the project. The group enlisted community volunteers to help fill in where the students would have. Even though students weren’t able to help with the planting, they’ll still be able to benefit from the stormwater basin when the transformation is complete.
“Hopefully, if the students are back in the fall, they can come out here and help maintain the project and do some weeding and learn about what’s here and enjoy it," Wittenborn said.
The students will also be involved in helping to create future signage at the site of the stormwater basin, to help explain the project and its benefits.
