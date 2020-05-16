Louisa Police Department makes arrest in “Melon Head” convenience store robbery

Louisa P.D. took to Facebook on Saturday to ask for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects wanted in connection with a larceny at a Sheetz convenience store on May 6. The seedy characters were caught on the store’s security cameras wearing hollowed-out watermelons with eye-holes as masks. The suspects arrived at the store just after 11:30 p.m. in a lifted black Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck.