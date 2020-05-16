‘Dogs Deserve Better’ distributes pet food for free

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge held an emergency pet food drive Saturday in Scottsville to help families and their furry friends in need.
The organization received a grant from the Donner Foundation for pet food. That made it possible for Dogs Deserve Better to hold the pet food drives in multiple counties such as Augusta, Paige, Albemarle, and Nelson over the past several months. The group says demand has been higher than ever thanks to layoffs and economic uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think we all just have to pull together and help each other out,” founder of Dogs Deserve Better Kimberly Hawk said. “It is great to see. A lot of them bring their pets with them. Especially their dogs. People have been so grateful and appreciative.”
People drive through and tell volunteers how many and what kind of animals they have, and workers drop off the food in the cars.
“Just a little helping hand for folks that are may be struggling to get everything right now,” Hawk said. “A bag of dog food, a bag of cat food, kitty litter, and things like that. They can take that money and use it for food for their family, so it’s just a little help during this time when so many things are uncertain.”
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.