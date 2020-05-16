Charlottesville organization hand out free masks to the public

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Coalition of 100 Black Women in the Charlottesville Metropolitan Area (BWCMA) has teamed up with Myra Anderson and have been handing out free masks to the public the past few weeks in hopes to help the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
BWCMA has been giving out masks for almost over a month, and have given out 6,000 masks to help keep the community safe from COVID-19. The organization says it has also raised $20,000.
“It’s very important to me,” organizer Myra Anderson said. “First of all because there are certain populations that have been disproportionately affected by this COVID-19. We wanted to make sure at a minimum that people have a mask that’s something that is not the hard to obtain but it may be hard for some people.”
The donation events on Saturday were held all over Charlottesville, including Reid’s Market, Dollar Tree, CVS, Kroger, and Tax Ladies. They’ve delivered masks, but people have also picked them up. One member of the BWCMA works as a registered nurse at UVA hospital, and says she was happy to give back to the community in another way.
“There was a need for masks in the minority communities with the COVID-19 crisis,” technology chair Hallma Walker said. “There were a lot of people that just didn’t have access. For me. this is personal. We get patients all the time that are struggling with different diseases and so to be able to have a personal touch in the Charlottesville community is an amazing thing and to be able to give back for me is everything.”
The drives across the city ran from 12pm-2pm. Many people in Charlottesville say they were thankful for the opportunity to get a mask.
