Warm Saturday. Some PM Storms Return.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A taste of Summer today and another warm day Saturday, along with some storms. Temperatures feeling more like June, but will start to back down Sunday into next week along with daily chances of rain.
This weekend, watching a cold front that will approach and move into the region. Saturday temperatures back in the 80s with some scattered afternoon and evening storms. The risk for rain will fade overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. This front slides farther south Sunday and will make for cooler temperatures in the 70s and will bring some more scattered showers and possible storm. There will be dry times throughout the weekend.
Another front and storm system will approach and move over the Mid-Atlantic region Monday bringing more showers and storms. This storm system and set up in the weather pattern will make for a cooler, wet and unsettled stretch of days for most of next week. Daily rain chances and below average temperatures. Rainfall projections of 1 to 3+ inches through next Friday.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered afternoon and evening showers/storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Sunday: Variable clouds. Cooler. A chance for a showers and thunderstorms. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Showers/storms likely in the afternoon and evening. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Periods of rain. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cool. Periods of rain. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows 50s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, Showers, storm. Highs low 70s. Lows 50s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers, storm. Highs upper 70s.
