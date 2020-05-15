UVA lax star Michael Kraus signs with Connecticut Hammerheads

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former UVA men’s lacrosse star Michael Kraus will play for the Connecticut Hammerheads of Major League Lacrosse.
Kraus has agreed to a two-year deal with the expansion team on Friday, and the Connecticut-native will be playing in front of his hometown fans.
Kraus was picked No. 2 overall in the MLL Draft.
He was also selected in the rival Premier Lacrosse League Draft, as he was picked No. 3 overall by the Waterdogs Lacrosse Club.
The 20th season of Major League Lacrosse was scheduled to begin at the end of May, but it has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 concerns.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.