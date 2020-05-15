TJHD conducts COVID-19 testing at Yancey Community Center

ESMONT, Va. (WVIR) - Southern Albemarle County played host to a round of coronavirus testing Friday, May 15.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) offered free drive-up testing at Yancey Community Center in Esmont for people showing COVID-19 symptoms.
TJHD says it is important to get out into the community to help test as many people as possible for the virus.
“If you can’t get to your doctor, or your doctor is not testing, or you aren’t already an established patient, folks are having a hard time accessing care and accessing testing. So coming out into the community is the easiest way for some patients and for us to get as many people tested," Emergency Coordinator Jessica Salah said.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District has a hot line folks can call 8 a.m. to to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for testing information: 434-972-6261.
