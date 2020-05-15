Sunny, breezy and warm

Unsettled Weekend

By David Rogers | May 15, 2020 at 6:53 AM EDT - Updated May 15 at 7:11 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A warm southerly flow will boost temperatures into the 80s Today. Meanwhile we will be tracking a backdoor cold front that will approach the area Saturday. Ahead of the front scattered afternoon storms are expected to develop. As the front stalls across the mid Atlantic ongoing scattered showers will be with us Sunday as well. The overall pattern will remain rather unsettled throughout much of next week with daily rain chance and slightly cooler temperatures. Have a great and safe Weekend !

Today: Partly sunny and breezy, High: mid 80s

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog, Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with shower, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

