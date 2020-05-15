Sunny, breezy and warm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A warm southerly flow will boost temperatures into the 80s Today. Meanwhile we will be tracking a backdoor cold front that will approach the area Saturday. Ahead of the front scattered afternoon storms are expected to develop. As the front stalls across the mid Atlantic ongoing scattered showers will be with us Sunday as well. The overall pattern will remain rather unsettled throughout much of next week with daily rain chance and slightly cooler temperatures. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Partly sunny and breezy, High: mid 80s
Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog, Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with shower, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
