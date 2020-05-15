Sunny, breezy and warm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A warm southerly flow will boost temperatures into the 80s Today. Meanwhile we will be tracking a backdoor cold front that will approach the area Saturday. Ahead of the front scattered afternoon storms are expected to develop. As the front stalls across the mid Atlantic ongoing scattered showers will be with us Sunday as well. The overall pattern will remain rather unsettled throughout much of next week with daily rain chance and slightly cooler temperatures. Have a great and safe Weekend !