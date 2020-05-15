Summer-like Today, Storm Risk Tomorrow

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warmer and more humid southwest wind flow has kicked in today. This will keep temperatures above average through Saturday. Most areas remain dry until later Saturday afternoon and evening.
Tracking a cold front that will slip south Saturday afternoon. This will cause scattered showers and thunderstorms to form along and ahead of it. The risk for rain will fade overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.
It will be a little cooler Sunday as that front will be nearly stalled to the south of I-64. More scattered showers and a thunder risk later on Sunday afternoon and evening.
Another cold front will move over the region on Monday with showers and thunderstorms.
An area of low pressure will set up over the region and with will give us unsettled weather for next week. A daily dose of rain Tuesday through Friday. Below average temperatures. Rainfall projections of 1 to 3+ inches through next Friday!
If you need to do lawn work, today or Saturday morning will be best.
Friday: Mostly sunny, very warm and more humid. Highs in the 80s with a southwest breeze.
Friday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday: A dry morning. Afternoon scattered shower and thunderstorm developing. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Partly sunny.
Saturday night: Evening shower/storm chance. Partly cloudy. Lows lower 60s.
Sunday: A dry morning. Afternoon scattered shower and thunder risk. Highs in the 70s. lows in the lower 60s.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday through Friday: Periods of rain. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Upper 60s to lower 70s Thursday and next Friday.
