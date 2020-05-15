Staunton City Council adopts budget for next year

The FY 2021 budget was developed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted us as a community and as individuals in ways we have not experienced in our lifetimes and could not have imagined. And because of this, the revised budget adopted by City Council reflects reduced expenditures to offset anticipated negative impacts to revenues, while continuing the city’s focus on guiding principles that will support the City of Staunton and its local government during this very challenging time and into the future. In the next few days, the complete adopted budget will be available for review at www.ci.staunton.va.us/budget. The following provides an overview of the budget.