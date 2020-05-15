Staunton City Council adopts budget for next year

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton City Council has adopted a budget for the 2021 fiscal year. The City cut $5.6 million due to the coronavirus crisis impacting revenue.
To do that, city leaders worked together to develop a plan. Capital projects are delayed, expenses reduced, raises eliminated, 10 furlough days implemented, and more. The budget does have funding for the 64 part-time positions that were recently eliminated.
It includes a 5% water user fee increase and a 10% refuse and recycling rate increase, but there will not be a real estate tax increase.
Staunton City Press Release May 14, 2020
City Adopts FY 2021 Budget
Thursday, May 14, Staunton City Council adopted the city’s FY 2021 budget, which will set the course for city programs and services for the next year.
MAY 14, 2020: Today, Staunton City Council adopted the city’s FY 2021 budget, which will set the course for city programs and services for the next year.
The FY 2021 budget was developed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted us as a community and as individuals in ways we have not experienced in our lifetimes and could not have imagined. And because of this, the revised budget adopted by City Council reflects reduced expenditures to offset anticipated negative impacts to revenues, while continuing the city’s focus on guiding principles that will support the City of Staunton and its local government during this very challenging time and into the future. In the next few days, the complete adopted budget will be available for review at www.ci.staunton.va.us/budget. The following provides an overview of the budget.
Revenue Overview:
The total adopted budget for all funds is $114,290,621, and reflects a total reduction of $5.6 million in all funds, including a reduction of $2.9 million in the General Fund, compared to the FY 2020 adopted budget.
This budget is based on anticipated reductions in revenues from a variety of sources that are significantly affected by the economic and fiscal impacts of the ongoing public health crisis—primarily business license taxes, local sales taxes, meals taxes, and transient occupancy taxes.
Expenditure Overview:
The adopted budget addresses this revenue reduction through a carefully considered combination of deferrals of capital improvement plan expenses, reductions in non-personnel departmental expenditures, reduction of local transfer to schools in accordance with the revenue sharing formula, and personnel actions detailed below. We understand that these very difficult choices will have consequences at all levels of the organization and throughout the city, and we regret the very unfortunate circumstances that made these choices necessary.
In order to be as fair, equitable and strategic as possible, we approached all of our decisions on the basis of the guiding principles described below. The best interests of the community and of the city’s government were at the forefront of our considerations as the revised budget was developed.
- Flexibility and responsiveness to changing conditions – our budgeting approach will allow us to monitor the city’s evolving economic and fiscal environment over the next several months and adapt as necessary to changing conditions.The appropriation request is at 60% of the approved budget or $68,574,373. A 60% appropriation provides funds for contractual obligations, which often are paid in full at the beginning of the year. Other line items will be funded through the first six months of the fiscal year.
Staff will return to Council in the fall for additional appropriations and by then hope to have a better sense of the full impact of the pandemic on the budget. The partial appropriation allows flexibility in making adjustments to address that impact.
- Long term sustainability of critical infrastructure and services – modest rate increases proposed in this budget will avoid more dramatic increases and higher costs in the future for necessary items.The budget provides for a water user fee increase of 5%, or average residential billing increase of $1.26 per month, to meet pressing water needs including upgrades to the Gardner Spring pump station (75 years old) and the North River pipeline (nearly 100 years old), which together provide all of the city’s water supply. This year’s increase will ensure similarly modest increases, as scheduled previously, in future years.
An increase in refuse and recycling rates of 10%, or average residential billing increase of $1.90 per month, is also included and funds, in part, capital expenditures required to replace heavy equipment used in collection and to support necessary projects at the Augusta Regional Landfill, which the city owns and operates jointly with Augusta County and the City of Waynesboro. Again, proceeding with this year’s increase will avoid more significant increases in future years.
- Recognition of financial pressure on businesses and individuals – the budget relies primarily on expenditure reductions to deal with the funding gap created by decreased revenues rather than increasing the burden on Staunton residents and businesses.A proposed two cent increase in the real estate tax rate included in the city manager’s originally proposed budget was withdrawn, and the rate remains unchanged at $.95 per $100 of assessed value. All other tax rates remain the same, as well.
- Support for employees and continuity of quality city programs and services – the budget recognizes and values the retention of existing staff and protection of city programs and services to the greatest extent possible under state-determined operating guidelines during the continuation of the public health emergency.
We were able to achieve critical savings in personnel expenditures in the adopted budget while at the same time fulfilling our established priority of avoiding layoffs and salary reductions. Despite very significant revenue reductions, we were able to fulfill this priority by:
- subjecting all full-time employees to 10 furlough days,
- excluding employees who earn the equivalent of $15.00 per hour or less;
- excluding law enforcement officers below the rank of sergeant and assigned to patrol, E911 dispatchers and evidence clerks, due to vacancies in the Police Department;
- excluding employees of Blue Ridge Court Services, since that agency is funded entirely by independent sources; and
- adjusting to four the number of furlough days for Fire-Rescue personnel, other than the fire chief and deputy chiefs, to account for their different schedules;
- eliminating the proposed 2% salary increase which was to have been effective on January 1, 2021; and
- freezing all vacant positions, with limited exceptions approved by the city manager.
Notably, no increase in employee contributions to health insurance—so important in these times—is included in the budget.
The adopted budget also includes funding for 64 part-time positions held previously by employees who were terminated recently when the city suspended certain programs and services due to the pandemic. When the city moves forward into a recovery phase, and as we decide to restore programs and services, the city will advertise and fill the vacant positions.
In Closing:
This budget process required a great deal of effort, creativity and thoughtfulness on the part of staff, City Council and city residents and businesses, from reworking projections, to developing recommendations, to conducting and participating in work sessions and public hearings in an entirely new format. Sadly, we have been unable to avoid some difficult decisions that will have significant impacts; however, we believe the adopted budget establishes a path forward in a time of uncertainty, with flexibility to redirect in response to future developments.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.