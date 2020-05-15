Nursing, doctoral graduates celebrated with car parade

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many employees at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital have not only been on the front-lines of this virus, but they have also been studying very hard to become the future of our healthcare system.
Graduates gathered outside the hospital to watch a special parade recognizing all of their dedication and hard work. Whether they earned their BSN to officially become a nurse or their MD to join the ranks as a doctor, there was no shortage of cheers, honks, and applause for all. Families and friends made special signs to celebrate their loved ones and their achievements.
Chief Nursing Executive Johnsa Morris says she is ecstatic to see the life-altering work that these healthcare professionals will do in the medical field.
“Sometimes we just have to stop and smell the roses, we need to recognize the monotony that can occur in a workplace environment," Morris said. "We need to take the opportunity to celebrate those who come to work every day to provide great care for our patients.”
