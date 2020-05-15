NBPA Top 100 Camp canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the past 12 years, the best high school basketball players in the nation have descended on John Paul Jones Arena for the NBPA Top 100 Camp.
Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, and Zion Williamson all played there.
But not this summer.
The camp has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Since 1994, the Top-100 Camp has been an annual window into the future of college basketball, and the NBA.
2015 was the first time Cavalier fans were able to see Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy together on the court.
The future Wahoos were paired up on the Wizards' team at the camp.
Justin Anderson played there, as did Mamadi Diakite.
Aamir Simms (Blue Ridge) and Javin DeLaurier (STAB) turned invites into scholarships at Clemson and Duke, respectively.
UVA Class of 2020 signees Reece Beekman and Jabri Abdur-Rahim were at the Top 100 Camp last summer.
The NBPA will be offering online seminars and discussions for players and their parents this year.
The camp was scheduled to run from June 14th through the 19th at JPJ.
