Market in Charlottesville providing hard-to-find essentials

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A market in Charlottesville is making shopping for COVID-19 essentials a little bit easier.
Atrium Market on Carlton Road is selling masks, gloves, toiler paper and other hard-to-find items. The market has online ordering and contact-less curbside pick-up, where a gloved employee loads the items into your trunk.
Atrium, which normally does event catering, started doing culinary drive-thru during the pandemic, and expanded to provide these supplies when they saw a need
“We started doing Atrium Market as a way to give options for our customers to buy things that they’re finding hard to find in normal grocery stores like toilet paper, things like masks are difficult to find so we wanted to make that available,” said event coordinator Samantha Clarke.
Atrium Market is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.