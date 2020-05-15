Latest “Be Heard CVA” COVID-19 survey reveals perspectives on government response, mask wearing, testing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new survey from UVA’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service is providing insight into how Central Virginians are dealing with the virus.
Out of nearly 700 people that were surveyed, more than 96% say they own a face mask or covering and 80% say they wear it frequently or occasionally. Ninety-four percent reported that they have not been tested for the virus and have shown no symptoms.
UVA Professor Tom Guterbock says the survey also reveals contrasting views based on county, especially when it comes to thoughts and feelings about the Stay-At-Home order.
“We asked participants if they thought the state shutdown order was fully legal or legally questionable or unconstitutional...Overall 68% said it was fully legal and only 7% thought it was unconstitutional," Guterbock said. "But you go out to Louisa County, and only 43% out there, think that it’s fully legal.”
95% reported reaching out to friends or family to check in and see how they are doing during this time of increased isolation.
05/15 UVA’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service Press Release:
While 94 percent of those surveyed in Central Virginia say they have not been tested for COVID-19 and have shown no symptoms, nearly one in three reported having a friend or relative who has tested positive, according to a survey conducted by the Center for Survey Research at the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.
Almost half of all respondents felt that they could definitely (or probably would be able to) get a test for COVID-19 if needed in the next two months. An even higher proportion (69 percent) indicated they would definitely or probably get an antibody test when available in our area.
The 683 survey respondents were asked a series of questions between April 28 and May 5.
More than 96 percent said they have a face mask or covering and more than 80 percent reported wearing it either frequently or occasionally. They reported wearing them most often to: go to a store or business (90 percent), at any public place (40 percent), at their workplace (21 percent), and at hospitals or clinics (19 percent).
Confidence in government responses to the COVID crisis varied considerably, with Central Virginians being generally more supportive of the job that the state was doing to prevent the spread of coronavirus than that of the federal government. Specifically, 62 percent of respondents consider the Virginia state government to be “doing the right amount” in response to COVID-19, whereas 66 percent consider the U.S. government to be “not doing enough.” With respect to the federal response, a majority of participants from Louisa (53 percent) felt the U.S. government was doing the right amount. The majority in all other localities considered the federal response to not be insufficient.
Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are the most trusted sources for information about COVID-19 with approximately three in four respondents mostly or completely trusting each. Two-thirds of residents mostly or completely trust Governor Ralph Northam. President Donald Trump was the least trusted source, with 70% reporting they do not at all trust him as a source for information on COVID-19.
Questions were formulated considering input from more than 300 BeHeardCVA participants and suggestions from several local non-profits, government agencies, and health officials. BeHeardCVA is the first survey panel in the state of Virginia and is designed to listen to the voices of the diverse people of Central Virginia, including residents of Charlottesville, and Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties.
Sixty percent of small business owners report the coronavirus pandemic has had a negative effect on their business and one third have applied for an SBA Disaster Loan. Most Central Virginians (70 percent) reported having received a stimulus check but varied in how much support the check will actually provide their household. For four in ten of these respondents, the stimulus money won’t sustain their financial well-being for even a month. For two in ten, the stimulus will help them sustain financial well-being for one to three months.
Many Central Virginians have gone out of their way to help others during the pandemic. Nearly everyone (95 percent) reported trying to contact friends and neighbors to see how they were doing; others donated food, time, or money to help local charities (39 percent) or help get groceries for those who need help (28 percent).
Results from this survey, along with graphic representations of findings, are available at https://beheardcva.org/page/beheardcva-coronavirus-ii-survey-april-may-2020. Survey results were weighted to reflect the demographic characteristics of the region, resulting in a statistical margin of error of plus or minus seven percent.
