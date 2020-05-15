Latest “Be Heard CVA” COVID-19 survey reveals perspectives on government response, mask wearing, testing

Confidence in government responses to the COVID crisis varied considerably, with Central Virginians being generally more supportive of the job that the state was doing to prevent the spread of coronavirus than that of the federal government. Specifically, 62 percent of respondents consider the Virginia state government to be “doing the right amount” in response to COVID-19, whereas 66 percent consider the U.S. government to be “not doing enough.” With respect to the federal response, a majority of participants from Louisa (53 percent) felt the U.S. government was doing the right amount. The majority in all other localities considered the federal response to not be insufficient.