Downtown Mall shoppers, businesses react to Phase 1 re-opening

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Businesses and buyers got a boost on Friday with the beginning of Phase 1 of Virginia’s plan to ease coronavirus restrictions across the commonwealth. While some flocked to shops on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall, which saw its busiest day for foot traffic in months.
While the mall was still slower than it likely would have been on a warm spring day in previous years, many still made the trip. Some took advantage of businesses opening up for the first time since the pandemic began. Others dined at restaurants, sitting outside as permitted under the new restrictions.
“I saw 30 or 40 people walking around the entire day before," Musician Kevin Torpy explained. “I’ve seen that by noon.”
“Oh, absolutely, I’ll support local," University of Virginia Alumnus Garrison McDavid said. "I’m up here to participate in the graduation, I guess from afar.”
Some shoppers could be seen taking precautions, like wearing masks and gloves. Others abandoned them, in favor of simply maintaining social distancing. Store owners say they are following strict precautions, including sanitizing more frequently and encouraging shoppers to wear masks if they want to enter.
“Hopefully, there’ll be a change of attitude and more people feel freedom to get out and feel safe down here with all the regulations that are in place, and allowing so many people at a time in each shop," Treasures Through Time Owner Larry Engle said. ”I think it’s going to start changing and getting better and more things opening and people just taking precautions and realizing you can step outside and be safe."
While the turnout was still far from the Downtown Mall’s norm, and even from the population density allowed by Phase 1 guidelines, both shoppers and business owners expect more people to return as they feel more comfortable and confident in the precautions in place.
