Cultivate Charlottesville hands out awards to volunteers, partners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cultivate Charlottesville is celebrating its partners and volunteers.
During a virtual event Thursday, May 14, the group gave awards to those who helped plant and grow roots with Charlottesville youth members. They talked about the Schoolyard Garden, and the work donors have done.
“Through your donations, through your role as educators, as a city councilor, in just the many different ways that we all come together to build a healthy just food system,” Cultivate Charlottesville Executive Director Jeanette Abi-Nader said.
The group says this year’s awards meant more, because they were able to reconnect with everyone during this difficult time.
