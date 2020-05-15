Charlottesville public safety officials discuss Phase 1 enforcement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in months, the doors are open once again at some Charlottesville businesses. As people venture out, public safety officials warn they will be out patrolling the city throughout the weekend making sure people follow the guidelines set by the governor.
"Our first priority will be to continue to educate the community, and that's the retail business community as well as those persons who are venturing out into the public for the first time," Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney said.
Brackney says the department is putting an emphasis on education as places of worship, outdoor restaurants, and beauty salons get back to business. “We will be out, and we actually will have additional personnel out understanding that people really do want to get outside although it is safer at home based on the Governor’s message."
Members of the Charlottesville Fire Department will also be driving fire trucks on the downtown mall making sure crews can still access the fire lane in case of an emergency.
“We think that the downtown mall is going to get busier again, and it’s been a couple of months since we’ve had people down here so we’re going to work with all the businesses in the community to keep our access open while everybody else can get their outdoor dining in,” Charlottesville Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Joe Powers said.
Brackney says if there is a violation in the guidelines set by the Governor, police will first respond with a phone call in hopes of limiting officer contact. “If it’s a repeat offender who just will not abide by the governor’s orders, we will then make contact with the commonwealth’s attorney office and the health department to see what is the best method in which we can connect with them."
Governor Northam says Phase 1 of the reopening process will last at least two weeks. Northam wants to see a decrease in hospitalizations and positive cases before easing more restrictions.
