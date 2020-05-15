Charlottesville Police Department dedicates memorial to fallen officers

CHARLOTTESVILE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is honoring its fallen officers as well as the lives of two Virginia State Police Troopers.
The department dedicated a new memorial at police headquarters Friday. The memorial honors three fallen Charlottesville officers and the two troopers killed in a helicopter crash after monitoring the 2017 Unite the Right Rally.
It includes pictures and memorabilia from the last century, which was compiled over the past several months.
“Words like courage and sacrifice are not abstract ideas, but instead hardened realities that leave a lifetime of loss on families and a permanent mark on our community. We gather to honor the fallen and publicly acknowledge their last act of devotion and the ultimate sacrifice as they protected and served,” Chief RaShall Brackney, Charlottesville Police Department said.
The dedication is part of national police week, when the nation honors those who have died in the line of duty.
