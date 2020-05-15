Augusta Health testing all residents and staff at Ritenour Rest Home

To assist the Ritenour Rest Home and the Central Shenandoah Health District, Augusta Health is testing all residents and staff at the assisted living facility. A few weeks ago, Augusta Care Partners began providing proactive surveillance, PPE and social distancing guidance to long term care facilities in the Staunton-Augusta County-Waynesboro region to continue to flatten the curve and to reduce the number of COVID cases in the area. While Augusta Health and Augusta Care Partners are providing support and assistance to the facilities, we will not publically release details about particular COVID cases or the number of illnesses at a facility to protect the privacy of the residents and to keep strong collaboration with our partner facilities.