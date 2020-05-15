Augusta Health reopening outpatient services

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People still need medical procedures regardless of COVID-19 and Augusta Health is opening back up.
The hospital has already started offering diagnostic imaging and cardiology. Now they’re moving into pain management and skilled nursing with outpatient procedures and surgeries on the horizon.
Shawn Craddock, the Administrative Director of Surgical Services at Augusta Health, says Augusta Health has been successfully flattening the curve, but it’s taken community support to make that happen.
"It's still important to wear your mask when you're in public. It's still important to do social distancing. It's still extremely important that we all wash our hands properly," Craddock stated. "And so even though we're reopening the hospital to services that we have closed down since the COVID pandemic started, it's still important that we take those precautions to make sure that we keep everyone here safe."
Craddock says they are also keeping an eye on how much personal protective equipment Augusta Health has, the availability of beds, and the presence of COVID-19 in the community and in the hospital, and will remain flexible with their plan.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.