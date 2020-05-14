UVA partners with Local Food Hub to double the outreach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the absence of its students, the University of Virginia is reaching beyond grounds and finding ways to keep its employees engaged by backing a health initiative in Charlottesville.
Local Food Hub’s Fresh Farmacy program provides healthy foods low-income health clinic patients who are in dire need. Now with the help of UVA, the outreach and impact is nearly doubled.
“By being able to scale up quickly, and using our operations, food hub is able to impact the community faster and broader,” UVA Economic Development Program Director Denise Herndon said.
Local Food Hub has hundreds of patients depending on the Fresh Farmacy program for essential nutrients.
“This program is really important to reach those most vulnerable members of our community and ensure that they have access to fresh fruits and vegetables,” Local Food Hub Director of Community and Policy Laura Brown said.
In order to continue operating amid the pandemic, they needed space for packaging as well as a delivery mechanism.
“We had a lot of departments that UVA collaborated to come up with a creative solution," Herndon said. "Since we have reduced operations we had teams from UVA dining, Aramark, and facilities management that stepped in to create a solution.”
UVA employees were eager to help.
“Our employees really jumped at the chance to give back to the community,” Herndon said.
“The partnership is huge and helping us take off some of the burden of managing logistics and to reducing some of the costs associated with the program as they’re covering the packaging and the distribution,” Brown said.
Without UVA, Local Food Hub would not be able to keep up with the rising demand.
“Last year we served 283 patients," Brown said. "This year we’re up to over 400 with goals of serving more than 500 homes again just really seeing an increased demand for access to fresh fruits and vegetables.”
“We recognize that we need to support our community, so that we can get through this crisis and come out stronger on the other end,” Herndon said.
Patients with Fresh Farmacy are not the only ones reaping the benefits.
“Our staff and our employees are really looking for ways to continue to feel part of something bigger. That is, i think what we’re doing in the absence of our students,” Brown said.
Right now, they are delivering fresh foods weekly to eight locations total including Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and The Jefferson School. They hope to continue to expand the program so that all needs are met.
