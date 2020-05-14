UVA Athletics: No discussions between Athletic Director Carla Williams and UCLA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Athletic Director Carla Williams never had any interest in leaving the program for the same position at UCLA, according to a spokesperson for the Cavaliers.
A report in the Los Angeles Times linked Williams to the Bruins opening, stating she “...wowed the search committee in the early stages of its pursuit, but resisted the school’s overtures even after it enhanced its initial offer.”
The UVA spokespersons says, while Williams was contacted by the search committee, she told them she had no interest, and no further conversations took place.
Carla Williams has been the AD at UVA since 2017.
The 'Hoos have won national championships in men’s tennis, men’s lacrosse, and men’s basketball during her tenure, and Jordan Scott also won in NCAA Indoor national championship in triple jump.
