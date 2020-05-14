Triple C Camp in Albemarle Co. suspends activities amid COVID-19 pandemic

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Day and overnight camps across the commonwealth are grappling with the decision to stay open or lose out on revenue during their busiest season. One Albemarle County camp is coming to terms with their choice to suspend activities until further notice.
While normally campers face the challenge of the high ropes course at Triple C Camp, this year the camp itself is facing a brand-new challenge: coping without having campers in person.
On Friday, May 8, Triple C posted a video message on its website that parents could show campers to help them understand the reasons for not being able to attend camp this summer. Libby Rothenberg, who runs the camp with her husband, says the decision to suspend in-person activities was difficult, but necessary, in part because of her experience as a registered nurse.
“As a nurse, my roles and responsibilities are to keep people safe, and especially those campers... especially the campers and the staff,” Rothenberg said.
Triple C is posting content on their YouTube channel, featuring activities for families to enjoy such as dance parties, nature journaling, and arts and crafts. Rothenberg says those videos can help campers feel less like they are missing out on a typical summer experience while giving parents the flexibility needed at camp, and during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We’re creating a variety of resources to put on our website to be available to families at the family’s convenience, whether it’s a rainy day this summer and they need something to do, or they’re just looking for some type of fun activity,” Rothenberg said.
Rothenberg says she is still holding out hope that the camp may be able to welcome back campers later in the summer.
"In the event we’re able to implement the physical distancing between campers, and the potential of them needing to wear masks and staff wearing masks, we’ve got things in line in case we’re able to operate,” she said.
You can find more information about Triple C and the work they are doing virtually this summer here.
