Tracking a warm front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An approaching warm front is currently spreading clouds and a few showers across the region. Most of the showers will be hit and miss. More significantly expect temperatures to warm to more seasonal levels Today. Conditions are expected to get even warmer this Weekend. Right now it appears Friday will feature sunshine and 80s. The Weekend will not be a wash out, but expect shower and storm chances later in the day. Have a great and safe day !