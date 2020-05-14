Tracking a warm front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An approaching warm front is currently spreading clouds and a few showers across the region. Most of the showers will be hit and miss. More significantly expect temperatures to warm to more seasonal levels Today. Conditions are expected to get even warmer this Weekend. Right now it appears Friday will feature sunshine and 80s. The Weekend will not be a wash out, but expect shower and storm chances later in the day. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: mid 70s
Tonight: Evening showers ,mostly cloudy, Low: low 60s
Friday: Partly sunny and breezy, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, with scattered storms, high: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: upper 70s...Low: low 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, high: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, high: upper 60s...Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sun with showers, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
