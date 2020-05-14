Senator Tim Kaine slams U.S. response to pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Tim Kaine is sounding off about the pandemic, and the U.S. response. Kaine calls the Trump administration’s handling of the situation abysmal. When compared to other countries, he says Americans are suffering unnecessarily.
“When you see how other nations have handled the crisis, and you look at their death rate, and you look at the resources they have to bring to the problem, and the resources the United States has to bring to the problem, I could not show those figures to any Virginian and tell them it had to the this way. It didn’t have to be this way". said Congressman Tim Kaine.
Kaine says America did not jump on testing people quickly enough, and did not do enough contact tracing to isolate and quarantine the positive cases. Had the administration moved faster, he feels the economy would not have had to shut down to the degree it did.
