Restaurant owner in the Valley says it’s unsafe to reopen patios during COVID-19 crisis

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, restaurants can reopen their patios with social distancing measures in place, but Chef Ian Boden, who owns The Shack in Staunton, is choosing not to.
Boden says his patio is small and it just doesn’t make sense to bring wait staff in to serve a handful of customers provided the weather is good. But, Boden says his bigger concern is safety. It’s a sentiment Boden says is shared by most of his friends in the industry.
"I feel that as soon as people are able to dine, people from other markets that are having a higher concentration of infection will end up coming here," Boden stated. "And, I feel like that puts my town and my staff at risk."
The Shack will begin providing curbside pick-up this Friday. There will be a limited menu and cocktails-to-go available on Fridays and Saturdays.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.