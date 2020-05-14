Report reveals new details from investigation into deadly 2017 VSP helicopter crash

The National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) 10 page “factual report” describes what federal investigators found in the two-and-a-half years since the crash on August 12, 2017. It’s the lead-up to a final report on the likely cause of the crash that killed Lieutenant Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke Bates. Cullen was piloting the helicopter as it monitored the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville and Governor Terry McAuliffe’s motorcade when it crashed in Ivy.