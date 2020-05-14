PVCC holds virtual pinning ceremony for new nurses

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Piedmont Virginia Community College celebrated its graduating nurses a little differently this year.
The community college held its annual pinning ceremony on Zoom and YouTube Thursday, May 14. Sixty-seven students took their oaths and received their nursing pins as they graduated from PVCC’s top-ranked program.
Each student also had the chance to record their own message.
PVCC Associate Dean of Nursing Louise Schwabenbauer says she is happy the students stepped up and met the learning challenges brought on the COVID-29 crisis.
“They did meet the challenge. It was a lot of hours, it was a lot of hard work, ut was a change, but they did it. They persevered,” Schwabenbauer said.
Many of the nurses who graduated Thursday will be working in some of the hospitals in the area.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.