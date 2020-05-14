June-Like Warmth Ahead. Weekend Storm Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Warm Up is underway. More seasonable to above average temperatures returned today and even warmer for Friday and to start the weekend.
Feeling like Summer the next couple days. Warmer and breezy Friday and largely dry. As we move into the weekend, watching a cold front that will approach and move into the region. Saturday back in the 80s with some scattered afternoon and evening storms. This front slides farther south Sunday and will bring some more showers and storms. There will be dry times through out the weekend as well.
Another front and developing storm will continue to keep our weather pattern unsettled and wet, along with cooler temperatures as we move into the frist half of next week.Several inches of rain is possible with the weather pattern next week.
Tonight: Early spotty shower/storm. Partly cloudy, mild. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, much warmer and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. A chance for afternoon and evening showers/storms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Sunday: Clouds and sun. A chance for a showers and thunderstorms. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Shower/storm risk likely in the late afternoon and evening. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Periods of rain. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cool. Periods of rain. Highs upper 60s. Lows 50s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs low 70s.
