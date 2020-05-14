Gov. Northam visits Westminster-Canterbury to thank National Guard troops for testing residents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Everyone at Westminster-Canterbury of the Blue Ridge has been tested for COVID-19 with help from the National Guard.
Governor Ralph Northam visited Thursday morning to thank troops who administered more than 200 tests. The point prevalence testing is done in conjunction with UVA Medical Center and the Thomas Jefferson Health Department.
In a statement, Westminster-Canterbury President Gary Selmeczi said “We are grateful and indebted to the Thomas Jefferson Health Department and the hard-working volunteers in the National Guard whose dedication to testing vulnerable populations will make a meaningful difference in our battle to defeat this virus.”
