Feeling Like Summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A push of warmer and more humid air today has produced a few showers. A new shower and thunderstorm risk later today and this evening as a warm front lifts to our northeast.
Quiet weather overnight into Friday with much warmer temperatures. It will feel like summer the next couple days!
Watching a font that will be near by this weekend. The best shower and thunderstorm risk looks to be north later on Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening.
A cold front will sweep east on Monday evening with a better chance of widespread showers and thunderstorms. As we go into the middle of next week, an areas of low pressure will set up over the region. This will give us rounds of rain. Temperatures will also be lower next week. A projection of 1 to 3 inches of rainfall through next Friday.
Thursday: Partly sunny, hazy, milder and more humid. A new chance for a shower/storm through this evening. Highs in the 70s.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy and milder. Lows upper 50s to lower 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs in the 80s.
Friday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. A chance for an afternoon and evening shower/storm. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Sunday: Clouds and sun. A chance for a shower and thunderstorm. Mainly later in the day and evening. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Shower/storm risk likely in the late afternoon and evening. Highs upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Tuesday through next Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.
