COVID-19 pandemic affecting Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle ECC budget

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle Emergency Communications Center (ECC) has stepped up its effort in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which is causing a financial punch to its budget.
ECC estimates it will have spent more than $220,000 on just responding to COVID-19 between the months of March and June. Leaders met Thursday, May 14, giving them a chance to look at making changes to the upcoming budget.
“Today was the first opportunity to meet with our executive committee and review our actual expenses for FY20 [Fiscal Year 2020], as well as look forward to FY21, to the new year, and see how we would be impacted by the pandemic,” ECC Executive Director Sonny Saxton said.
A 2% salary increase for employees is one thing likely to be put on hold for the next fiscal year. Additionally, capital projects - such as a refresh of the 911 telephone system - could also go unfunded.
