Charlottesville High School hosts 2020 graduation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Because of restrictions in place due to coronavirus, staff at Charlottesville High School had to get creative when it came to planning graduation.
The 2020 seniors had far from the typical high school graduation. Teachers and administrators wanted to make sure the students got the chance to walk across the stage, but with safety requirements in place.
Parents stayed in the car and cheered on their seniors as they got their diploma covers and professional pictures taken.
“Our seniors have had a lot taken away from them because of this pandemic - spring season, musicals and everything else - so I think this is just a small token of our gratitude and appreciation of what they’ve done over the past four years,” Principal Eric Irizarry said.
"It’s a good feeling, but it’s also really weird because obviously this is not what I expected graduating, but it’s still nice,” graduate Max Mongosso said.
Multiple stations were set up around the CHS campus for students to pose with pictures. Teachers lined the streets to cheer on students as they drove around with their families. Even with multiple safety measures in place, a sense of pride remained.
“It feels like I accomplished part of my goal, just one step away from being what I want to be in the future,” graduate Chambrea Patterson said.
There were still plenty of tears and yells for each student. Principal Eric Irizarry says the school community has remained close even through difficult times.
“We’ve missed our kids for the past two months so its great to see all the students coming through, our staff lining the streets, and just seeing everyone coming together is what we’ve been used to at Charlottesville High School for so long,” Irizarry said.
Although it is not what most of them expected, the nearly 300 graduating seniors are proud of their accomplishments.
“It was kind of a letdown, but there’s nothing we could do about it. It’s just a pandemic and it happens so you just have to make the best of it,” graduate Latarius Jackson said.
There will be another graduation ceremony at the high school Friday afternoon.
Photographs of each graduate and footage from the event will be used in the virtual graduation video that the school division plans to livestream on June 4 at 7 p.m.
