Charlottesville hair salon lays out plans for reopening during COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – As phase one goes into effect Friday, hair salons are one of the businesses preparing to start taking appointments. At Last Hair Color studio in Charlottesville is laying out its plans to reopen in compliance with CDC and state guidelines.
The staff here at the salon are preparing for a small soft opening Friday. Only the owner will be here with a few clients, but staff is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of the public.
"We’re happy to be back in business, but we’re optimistically skeptic,” At Last Owner Lori Wright said.
The opening doesn't come without strict sanitizing measures. Employees are stepping up their game when it comes to safety.
“We’re going to be blocking off our station, making sure we’re six feet apart, we’re going to be meeting people at the door with our hand sanitizer making sure they are staying in the parking lot they’ll either call us or text us," Wright said.
Chairs will be wiped down after each client, and fresh capes and towels will be provided for everyone.
“We’ll sanitize everything we’ve got and we’ve got an array of different types of things to sanitize our stations and implement things," Wright said.
Since the salon is a very social setting, staff say it will be hard to keep the chit chat to a minimum.
“We're going to try to keep the conversations down, we're going to be wearing our masks,” Wright said. “We're just taking appointments; we're not taking any walk-ins."
In preparation moving forward, next week half of the stylists will be allowed back in the salon and then on May 26 all of the stylists will be allowed back. They will be maintaining the 10 person limit and social distancing.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.