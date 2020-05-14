BRITE Bus receives CARES Act funding

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The BRITE Bus in the Shenandoah Valley is getting a boost to maintain operations, including fair-free trips.
BRITE is receiving $3 million from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act. The funds will ensure drivers have adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies.
Going into Fiscal Year 2021, BRITE will support operations and save its local partners from having to pay $450,000 to keep the service running.
05/14/2020 Statement from the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission:
“The $3 million of CARES Act funding awarded to BRITE Bus has allowed the transit system to maintain operations, offer fare-free trips, and purchase driver personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to ensure the safety of riders and personnel. This assistance will also fully fund the transit system for fiscal year 2021, allowing BRITE Bus to operate without requiring the $450,000 in funding usually contributed by local partners. This will alleviate some of the financial burden on funding partners: Staunton City, Waynesboro City, Augusta County, Blue Ridge Community College, Augusta Health, Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center, Staunton Downtown Development Association, and Shenandoah Valley Social Services.”
