BRITE Bus receives CARES Act funding

“The $3 million of CARES Act funding awarded to BRITE Bus has allowed the transit system to maintain operations, offer fare-free trips, and purchase driver personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to ensure the safety of riders and personnel. This assistance will also fully fund the transit system for fiscal year 2021, allowing BRITE Bus to operate without requiring the $450,000 in funding usually contributed by local partners. This will alleviate some of the financial burden on funding partners: Staunton City, Waynesboro City, Augusta County, Blue Ridge Community College, Augusta Health, Wilson Workforce and Rehabilitation Center, Staunton Downtown Development Association, and Shenandoah Valley Social Services.”