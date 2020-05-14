Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Receives $35,000 Donation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is getting a big support boost from a grocery chain.
Kroger announced it is donating $35,000 to support the food bank’s efforts to feed those in need. BRAFB says that kind of cash will equate to 140,000 meals.
That goes a long way when so many people across Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, who are having a tough time due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Kroger Release May 14, 2020
Kroger Donates 140,000 Meals to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
ROANOKE, Va. (May 14, 2020) – In response to the rising need for food throughout Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s service region, Kroger Mid-Atlantic is donating $35,000 to go directly towards helping the food bank feed households that have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the food bank, the donation equates to 140,000 meals.
“Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is one of our main food bank partners in the Mid-Atlantic Division, and we want them to know that Kroger is here for them and the many people they serve,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “It’s a difficult time for everyone right now, and food insecurity shouldn’t be an additional worry for households. We want to do as much as we can to help.”
The donation is aligned with Kroger Mid-Atlantic’s commitment to Zero Hunger | Zero Waste and will allow the nonprofit to reach thousands of central and western Virginians in the 25 counties and 8 cities the food bank serves.
"We're so fortunate to have caring partners, like Kroger, who recognize that the need to supply our community with food and nourishment is greater than ever," said Michael McKee, CEO of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. "This donation will go a long way to help feed the thousands of people in our community who have been impacted by hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic."
In total, Kroger Mid-Atlantic has directed more than $350,000 to hunger relief efforts in recent weeks. A variation of product and cash gifts, the donations have gone to restocking food bank shelves, replenishing food pantries for seniors, ensuring children have access to meals since schools closed and more.
Kroger Mid-Atlantic also is working with Feeding America and their partner agencies by collecting non-perishable food items. Customers can support these efforts by donating the non-perishable food items into bins, which have been placed at the front of Mid-Atlantic stores.
About Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division:
The Mid-Atlantic Division operates more than 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio. Based in Roanoke, Virginia, the Mid-Atlantic Division employs about 14,000 associates. Kroger Mid-Atlantic is dedicated to eliminating hunger in the communities it serves through partnerships with nine Feeding America food banks and numerous local organizations. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste is aimed at ending hunger in Kroger communities and eliminating waste in stores by 2025. Kroger also supports breast cancer research, the military and their families and more than 4,000 nonprofit organizations. Kroger Mid-Atlantic donated $5.5 million to charity last year and 3,295,485 pounds of food to food bank partners.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.