Attorney General Herring urges unemployed Virginians to weigh health insurance options

“Unfortunately, we continue to see COVID-19 related job loss in Virginia and this means that hundreds of thousands of Virginians may have also lost their job-related health insurance,” Attorney General Herring said. “I am urging any Virginian who has lost their job to check HealthCare.Gov and see if they are eligible for a special enrollment period. While it is always important to have healthcare coverage, it is even more critical during a public health crisis for your own health and safety, and for the health and safety of your families and communities.”