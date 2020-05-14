Albemarle County School Board adopts 2020-2021 budget

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Schools’ budget, like most, will take a significant hit because of the coronavirus.
The school board voted Thursday night on a new budget. Schools will work with just shy of $194 million for operations, more than $15 million less than projected in February.
They will get $10 million less than originally planned from the county and $5 million less than expected from the state. Because of this, employees will no longer get the pay increases they were expecting and new positions originally funded won’t be filled.
