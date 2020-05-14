ACC commissioner expects football in the fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - ACC commissioner John Swofford expects to be playing sports in the fall, but says his league is planning for all contingencies.
Swofford addressed the media in an audio press conference on Thursday, and covered a wide range of subjects over the one-hour call.
The commissioner says they’re planning for everything, from a “normal” start, to the possibility of no sports at all.
“I would emphasize that we are going into this year with the anticipation of playing, at this point in time," says Swofford. "Most all of our institutions are indicating that they intend to open in various fashions, as we go into the fall, but there’s a lot that can happen between now and then.”
Virginia is scheduled to kickoff the season on September 7th against Georgia in Atlanta.
