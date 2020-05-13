WATCH: Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is providing an update on matters related to the coronavirus in the commonwealth.
The governor’s press briefing got underway at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13. You can watch a live stream of the event below, and NBC29 will also be live tweeting.
This article will be updated with information announced at Wednesday’s briefing.
Gov. Northam says DMV offices will open 11 customer service centers in seven of eight regions starting Monday, May 17. Limited services in-person are by appointment only.Northern Virginia DMVs will remain closed.
The governor says parents in need of childcare in order to return to work can call 866-KIDS-TLC to find available services.
Northam is reminding everyone that Phase One will begin Friday, May 15, for most of the commonwealth, as testing for the coronavirus continues to increase. The governor says same health and testing metrics will be used to determine when Virginia can enter Phases Two and Three of reopening plans. Each phase is expected to last between two to four weeks. Northam says Phase One represents a small step forward, but officials will remain vigilant and monitor data continuously. He urges everyone to continue social distancing and wearings face coverings.
The governor says Northern Virginia localities have taken all the necessary steps to delay Phase One openings for two weeks. A majority of positive COVID-19 cases are in the commonwealth are in this region (which represents about 30% of Virginia’s total population), although they are trending down. Some of those leaders are joining Wednesday’s news conference virtually now to speak about the delay.
Mayor of Falls Church David Tarter chairs the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, representing 13 jurisdictions. He says they are meeting twice daily to ensure safety as they discuss a unified response.
