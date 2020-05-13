WATCH: Gov. Northam holds briefing on COVID-19 in Virginia

Northam is reminding everyone that Phase One will begin Friday, May 15, for most of the commonwealth, as testing for the coronavirus continues to increase. The governor says same health and testing metrics will be used to determine when Virginia can enter Phases Two and Three of reopening plans. Each phase is expected to last between two to four weeks. Northam says Phase One represents a small step forward, but officials will remain vigilant and monitor data continuously. He urges everyone to continue social distancing and wearings face coverings.