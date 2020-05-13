Virginia Dept. of Health hiring 1,300 to help trace COVID-19

Virginia Dept. of Health hiring 1,300 to help trace COVID-19
May 13, 2020 at 9:30 AM EDT - Updated May 13 at 9:30 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health is looking for 1,300 people to hire to trace the coronavirus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a contact tracer is tasked with notifying someone if they’ve been exposure and to help ensure that person is safely quarantined.

The department’s website lists the following positions:

  • District COVID-19 case investigator = 200 positions
  • District COVID-19 data manager = 70 positions
  • District COVID-19 contact tracer = 1,000 positions
  • Regional COVID-19 analytics coordinator = 5 positions
  • Regional COVID-19 testing coordinator = 10 positions
  • Regional COVID-19 contact tracing supervisor = 10 positions

Folks interested in any of these positions are asked to select one of these two resources: VDH COVID-19 Staffing Agency or VDH COVID-19 University Career Connections. You should indicate that you want to apply for a COVID-19 position through the Virginia Department of Health.

