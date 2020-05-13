Trio of African American professionals create children’s book about COVID-19

“We know that health literacy is important for longevity so we try in this book to literally talk about Covid-19 from scientific point," Dr. Hilton said. "It literally says, this is what Covid-19 means. This is what this virus looks like. This is where it’s now taking us as far as day-to-day living, but I think the impact that I hope it has is that it engages children early to be curious about science that hopefully this makes some scientists and doctors for the future.”