Tracking a warm front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure that has kept our temperatures cooler than normal is moving east. An approaching warm front will begin to move north. Some of the clouds associated with this system have already begun to filter in. By Thursday the warm front will be moving through. An isolated shower is possible,but more significantly temperatures will start to rise. Seasonal conditions will be with us Thursday. However by the late week into the Weekend temperatures will rise to above normal levels. There is a chance for a few showers and late day storms this Weekend but not wash out conditions. Have a great and safe day !