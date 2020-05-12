Tracking a warm front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure that has kept our temperatures cooler than normal is moving east. An approaching warm front will begin to move north. Some of the clouds associated with this system have already begun to filter in. By Thursday the warm front will be moving through. An isolated shower is possible,but more significantly temperatures will start to rise. Seasonal conditions will be with us Thursday. However by the late week into the Weekend temperatures will rise to above normal levels. There is a chance for a few showers and late day storms this Weekend but not wash out conditions. Have a great and safe day !
Today Partly sunny and pleasant, High: upper 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy and not as cold, Low: upper 40s
Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun with an isolated shower, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny with a scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, High: around 80...Low: around 60
Monday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 40s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.